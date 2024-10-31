A Month of Ground Invasion in Lebanon: A Stunning Military Fiasco

By Mohammad Hammoud

One month after “Israel” began its ground invasion of southern Lebanon, what was once promoted as a swift and decisive operation has turned into a military quagmire. “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated this campaign with the objective of neutralizing the threat posed by Hezbollah and facilitating the return of settlers to the north. Initial confidence was fueled by successful targeted assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, leading to optimism for a quick resolution. However, after a month of conflict, the situation on the ground remains dire. Instead of achieving the rapid success that was anticipated, the invasion has evolved into a protracted struggle characterized by significant civilian casualties, a heavy psychological toll, and deepening divisions within “Israeli” society.

Illusions of Military Success

The initial military gains touted by “Israel” have since unraveled, with prolonged operations yielding minimal control on the ground. A month of hostilities has resulted in hundreds of “Israeli” deaths and thousands of reported injuries, underscoring the escalating toll of the invasion on “Israeli” society. The inability to gain control over even a single village highlights the fragility of the initial objectives, leaving many more settlers displaced than when the conflict began. Notably, “Israeli” Prime Minister Netanyahu has reportedly been forced to vacate his residence due to a security threat from Hezbollah.

This ongoing conflict highlights major shortcomings in strategic planning and indicates a lack of reliable intelligence on the ground, revealing weaknesses in the “Israeli” military's effectiveness despite the deployment of advanced American warplanes. These advanced military assets have proven effective only in causing the deaths of thousands of civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, while also leading to the destruction of vital infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and homes. Such actions raise serious concerns about violations of international laws and conventions, often carried out with a sense of impunity, largely due to the unwavering support that “Israel” receives from the United States.

The Human Cost of War on “Israel”

The invasion has also taken a harsh toll on the “Israeli” army, with thousands of injured soldiers and families grieving their losses. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s recent appeal in the Knesset reflects the depth of loss within “Israeli” society, particularly among the religious-Zionist community, which has borne a disproportionate share of the casualties. Smotrich’s call for unity and shared responsibility reveals the frustration of many citizens who feel that the burden of military service is unevenly shouldered. This tension is compounded by ideological divides, as the religious-Zionist community views military duty as an obligation, while the haredi community prioritizes Torah study over service.

Smotrich’s address underscores the personal and communal toll of the conflict. The strain of prolonged separation has torn families apart, fostering widespread exhaustion and disillusionment. The relentless casualties and the ongoing nature of the invasion have cast a shadow of despair over “Israeli” society, calling into question the core values and identity of the nation.

No Military Solutions in Lebanon

The invasion of Lebanon highlights the limitations of military solutions to political crises. “Israel's” reliance on military force has not only failed to fulfill its strategic objectives but has also triggered a severe humanitarian crisis. The civilian toll in Lebanon is too substantial to overlook, exposing the hypocrisy of the international community, particularly the United States, which generously supplies “Israel” with various types of weapons that have been used repeatedly against civilian targets.

This scenario reveals a troubling double standard among Western nations, particularly when comparing the treatment of Muslim victims to that of Christian victims, as seen in the response to the situation in Ukraine. Human rights seem to matter only when they coincide with Western interests. In instances where such interests are not aligned, claims of self-defense are hastily asserted, even in the face of extensive documentation by human rights organizations and credible media outlets that expose the atrocities committed by “Israel” against vulnerable civilians.

Furthermore, this invasion has revealed deep fractures within “Israeli” society, as communities struggle with the consequences of prolonged conflict. The emotional and psychological impacts are profound, demonstrating that the true costs of war extend far beyond the battlefield.

Conclusion

Despite numerous credible voices within the “Israeli” military warning Prime Minister Netanyahu against initiating the ground invasion of Lebanon, he chose to disregard their advice, driven by personal interests. He asserted that the operation would be swift and aimed at restoring settlers to the northern border. However, instead of achieving a quick victory, the “Israeli” forces have been unable to secure control over even a single village. Rather than facilitating the return of settlers to the North, the conflict has led to more individuals fleeing their homes, including Netanyahu himself. Rather than ensuring a stable future, the operation has exacerbated suffering and revealed deep-seated societal divisions within “Israel”. The illusion of military success has been shattered by the harsh realities of civilian devastation and the strain on society.