UN Officials Slam “Israel’s” Killing Machine: Children Aren’t Terrorists

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations officials sitting on the world body’s fact-finding mission that probes the “Israeli” war crimes strongly refute the allegations that it has been using to try to justify its ongoing genocide against Palestinians.

Miloon Kothari and Chris Sidoti of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory made the remarks during a UN briefing on Wednesday.

“Kids aren't terrorists,” Sidoti asserted, referring to the “Israeli” routine way of branding everyone in the enclave in those terms to attempt to rationalize its indiscriminate deadly attacks against the coastal sliver.

The officials noted that using the claim, the entity had martyred at least 13,319 Palestinian children since October last year, when it began bringing Gaza under a genocidal war.

The fatalities are among the 43,000-plus Palestinians, who have been killed as a result of the brutal military onslaught.

Kothari urged the “Israeli” staunch supporters to withhold their military and political support for the occupation as means of respecting the international law, saying they had to “distinguish” between the occupier and the occupied.

Also on Wednesday, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, urged international endeavor towards stopping the "complete destruction" of Gaza.

A new report by UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese has joined the mountain of evidence exposing the “Israeli” war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank.

She reaffirmed "reasonable grounds" that the entity has been committing acts of genocide in the coastal sliver.

"The developments on the ground are gruesome," she said.

"The genocidal violence that I have described in my first report has expanded and metastasized in other parts of the occupied Palestinian territory," the official noted.

She was referring to her report to the UN Security Council on the situation on the ground in Gaza, in which she had decided that the entity was actually perpetrating genocide against the Palestinian territory.

The official also questioned the “Israeli” right to a seat at the United Nations.

Albanese, meanwhile, called the United States, the entity’s biggest supporter that has provided it with dozens of billions of dollars worth of military assistance since the onset of the war, an "enabler in what ‘Israel’ has been doing."

American tech giants Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have contracts with the “Israeli” military to provide it with cloud-computing services that aid in the genocidal war on Gaza.

Reacting to the remarks, Danny Danon, the entity’s UN envoy, called for her resignation, saying she was among “the most anti-Semitic figures in modern history,” and accusing her of “spewing baseless propaganda and lies."

The US has also tried to brand the official in the past, similarly accusing her of “anti-Semitism.”