No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

New US, UK Aggression against Yemen

New US, UK Aggression against Yemen
folder_openYemen access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous aggression on the Arab country, American-British airstrikes targeted post-midnight on Wednesday the vicinity of Hodeidah Univeristy, in the al-Hok district, westernmost Yemen.

According to reports, the aggression did not result in any casualties.

This follows the deployment and use of B-2 Spirit bombers against the capital Sanaa on October 17, marking yet another act of military aggression in the region and a significant escalation against Yemen, in their campaigns of supporting the “Israeli” genocidal war on Gaza.

A US military official confirmed to CNN that the strikes were conducted via the B-2 bomber, which is usually deployed to strike areas heavily defended by air defense systems.

In light of the ongoing aggression against Yemen, as well as part of its commitment to defending and supporting Gaza and Lebanon, the Yemeni Military Media released a 20-minute video documenting a series of tactical exercises dubbed "To Make Your Faces Wretched" [Quranic verse] carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

The exercises simulated the Armed Forces' response to coordinated and non-standard hypothetical hostile attacks.

The maneuvers simulated four hypothetical assault waves by hostile forces on Yemeni territory, encompassing the coast, urban areas, deserts, and mountains, employing both defensive and offensive tactical operations.

According to the Yemeni Military Media, this exercise is part of the Battle of the Promised Conquest and the Sacred Jihad in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

britain Yemen UnitedStates UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
New US, UK Aggression against Yemen

New US, UK Aggression against Yemen

one hour ago
Yemen Announces Striking 3 ships Sailing towards “Israel”

Yemen Announces Striking 3 ships Sailing towards “Israel”

2 days ago
Yemeni Forces Unveil Advanced Home-Grown Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Yemeni Forces Unveil Advanced Home-Grown Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

2 days ago
Yemeni Army Simulates Large-Scale Drills: Ready to Repel Any Attack

Yemeni Army Simulates Large-Scale Drills: Ready to Repel Any Attack

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 31-10-2024 Hour: 11:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot