- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
New US, UK Aggression against Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
As part of its continuous aggression on the Arab country, American-British airstrikes targeted post-midnight on Wednesday the vicinity of Hodeidah Univeristy, in the al-Hok district, westernmost Yemen.
According to reports, the aggression did not result in any casualties.
This follows the deployment and use of B-2 Spirit bombers against the capital Sanaa on October 17, marking yet another act of military aggression in the region and a significant escalation against Yemen, in their campaigns of supporting the “Israeli” genocidal war on Gaza.
A US military official confirmed to CNN that the strikes were conducted via the B-2 bomber, which is usually deployed to strike areas heavily defended by air defense systems.
In light of the ongoing aggression against Yemen, as well as part of its commitment to defending and supporting Gaza and Lebanon, the Yemeni Military Media released a 20-minute video documenting a series of tactical exercises dubbed "To Make Your Faces Wretched" [Quranic verse] carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces.
The exercises simulated the Armed Forces' response to coordinated and non-standard hypothetical hostile attacks.
The maneuvers simulated four hypothetical assault waves by hostile forces on Yemeni territory, encompassing the coast, urban areas, deserts, and mountains, employing both defensive and offensive tactical operations.
According to the Yemeni Military Media, this exercise is part of the Battle of the Promised Conquest and the Sacred Jihad in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
Comments
- Related News