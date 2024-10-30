Sheikh Qassem: Our Mission Is Clear: To Defend Our Land and Safeguard Our Country

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

The speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem began with a message of loyalty to honor the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Head, Leader Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

Reflecting on his character, His Eminence declared, "Sayyed Safieddine was a model of dedication and vision, meticulously organized, and deeply attuned to the needs of the resistance. He worked tirelessly to meet the requirements of the front and was among the key figures on whom our late leader, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, relied."

Turning to the steadfast figure of Yahya Sinwar, His Eminence described him as “a heroic icon of the Palestinian struggle and a symbol of defiance for free people around the world." He added, "Sinwar fought until his last breath, embodying bravery, faithfulness, integrity and leadership of the highest order."

In a powerful tribute to His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sheikh Qassem continued, "My Master, Sayyed Nasrallah, 32 years have passed since you instilled faith, loyalty and resilience into the hearts of youth, women, the elderly and children alike."

Directly addressing Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah, he remarked, "You were, and will forever be, the standard-bearer of victorious resistance, the beloved of fighters, the reservoir of hope, the harbinger of triumph and the cherished leader of all who yearn for a dignified life."

Expressing his gratitude for being chosen as Secretary General, His Eminence thanked Hezbollah’s Shura Council, stating, "I humbly accept this heavy responsibility, and my program aligns with the vision of our esteemed leader, Sayyed Nasrallah. Together, we will continue executing the plans established by him and the party’s leadership."

Emphasizing Hezbollah’s support for Gaza, His Eminence affirmed, "Supporting Gaza was not merely a choice but a duty to counter the threat posed by ‘Israel’ across the region from the gates of Gaza."

He added, "‘Israel’ requires no pretext to commit acts of aggression, as history has repeatedly demonstrated. The Zionist entity has violated Lebanese air and sea space 39,000 times since 2006 alone."

The Secretary General also spoke of recent geopolitical developments: "In the days following the launch of Al-Aqsa Flood, discussions emerged between the ‘Israeli’ entity and the United States to initiate an attack on Hezbollah."

However, he assured, "The resistance has the power to disrupt the ‘Israeli’ schemes, and we are more than capable of doing so."

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the region is facing an extensive scheme, noting, "This is a war that transcends Lebanon and Gaza – a global assault aimed at crushing the resistance. The Zionist war is not just ‘Israeli’; it is backed by American, European and global forces determined to dismantle the resistance."

He praised the resilience of the resistance forces, saying, "The remarkable endurance displayed by the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon is an epic of pride, one that will inspire generations to come."

His Eminence further clarified, "We do not fight on behalf of anyone, nor does anyone fight on ours. Our mission is clear: to defend our land and safeguard our country."

Elsewhere in his speech, Sheikh Qassem emphasized the resilience and solidarity of Hezbollah and extending gratitude to allies who have supported the resistance. "We welcome any support from any country worldwide that wishes to stand with us in resisting 'Israel'," he declared.

He highlighted the sacrifices made by Iran, notably through the martyrdom of General Soleimani, stating, "Iran understands the price it pays for supporting the resistance, and it has given what no one else has given." Acknowledging solidarity across borders, he added, "We thank the support fronts in Yemen and Iraq."

Addressing the impact of technological setbacks on the people, His Eminence mentioned, "The crisis of pager and wireless device explosions affected 4,000 Lebanese, including fighters and civilians."

Yet, he asserted Hezbollah’s resilience, proclaiming, "This battle proves and confirms that Hezbollah has recovered from past attacks; it remains a robust, cohesive institution with significant capabilities."

With pride in Hezbollah’s enduring strength, His Eminence reflected, "Hezbollah has a real history of jihad, growing stronger and more experienced year by year. Its capabilities are prepared for a prolonged field war."

Recalling Sayyed Nasrallah's words, he continued, “As our master said, ‘We are awaiting direct clashes. Confrontations are concentrated on the front edge, and the enemy is in fear, changing its statements and goals.’"

Sheikh Qassem then underscored the contrasting nature of the conflict: "We target the military bases, while they target civilians, infrastructure, and seek to harm our people." Reflecting on Israeli leadership, he added, "Netanyahu survived this time, ‘and perhaps his death time has not yet come.’"

Speaking to Hezbollah’s impactful operations, he stated, "We are hurting the enemy with our strikes on the 'Binyamin' base, as well as on Haifa, Akka, and other locations. We have named this conflict ‘The Battle of the Brave Ones.’"

Addressing the American ambassador to Lebanon, His Eminence remarked, "You will not witness any defeat of the resistance, not even in your dreams, but you will see the downfall of 'Israel' and its allies."

He asserted Hezbollah’s strength, saying, "Hezbollah will emerge from this confrontation stronger and victorious. This battle demands sacrifices, and we see both the resilience and patience of our people as essential elements in this phase of injuring the enemy."

His Eminence cautioned those relying on a post-war shift in power, remarking, "To those betting on the post-war phase, you will be forced to curse America and its allies, for they have deceived you."

He affirmed Hezbollah’s preparedness for an extended conflict, stating, "We’re ready for a long war. The enemy cannot rely on time; their losses are immense, and they will be compelled to halt their aggression."

As for future negotiations, he stated, "The foundation of any negotiation will begin with a ceasefire."

In a closing message to “Israel,” His Eminence declared, "You will undoubtedly be defeated because this land is not yours, and God is with us. Leave our land to reduce your losses, for if you remain, you will pay a price unlike any you have ever known."