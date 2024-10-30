- Home
Iran: ‘Israel’ Used Airspace of Iraq, Other Countries during Attack on Us
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that “Israel” carried out its latest act of aggression against Iran using the airspace of other regional countries in addition to US-controlled airspace over Iraq, adding that the Islamic Republic has lodged a complaint with the United Nations over the issue.
Araghchi made the remarks on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, as he discussed “Israel’s” illegal use of Iraqi airspace for conducting the October 26 attack on Iran.
“The presence of the US military in the region is a reality and the Zionist fighter jets carried out the recent attack against Iran through the airspace opened up by the United States in the region,” Araghchi said.
He said that in addition to US-controlled airspace over Iraq, the “Israeli” entity also used the airspace of other countries in the region for its aggression against Iran.
Araghchi also noted that Iran is following up on the complaint lodged by Iraq with the United Nations over “Israel's” use of its airspace for conducting the attack.
The top Iranian diplomat further stated that Iran is in contact with other regional countries whose airspace has been used to carry out the attack.
In the early hours of Saturday, “Israeli” warplanes used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in flagrant breach of the country's national sovereignty.
The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has said in a statement that “Israel” used the US-controlled airspace in Iraq.
