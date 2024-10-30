“Israeli” Barbarism in Lebanon Continues: Two Massacres in South Lebanon Leaves Dozens Martyred.

By Staff, Agencies

The toll from the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon has risen to 2,792 martyrs, including 160 children, and 12,772 injured since October last year, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The Ministry said “Israeli” bombardment on Monday martyred 82 people and injured 180 others.

Later Tuesday night, the Ministry announced that eight civilians were martyred and 21 injured in a preliminary toll from an “Israeli” strike on the town of Sarafand, South Lebanon, as rescue teams continue to clear the debris.

This comes as at least five people were martyred and 33 others injured on Tuesday following an “Israeli” strike on a town near the main southern city of Saida, the Ministry reported.

"An ‘Israeli’ enemy strike on Haret Saida this evening killed five people and injured 33 others in a preliminary toll," the ministry said in a statement.

This marks the second deadly strike on the town since Sunday.

The statement added that rescuers were still searching for survivors beneath the rubble.

The “Israeli” strike hit a small building, causing extensive damage, with dozens of rescuers working to clear the debris.

The targeted building was located less than 500 meters from the site of Sunday’s strike, where, according to the Health Ministry, nine people were martyred and 38 others wounded as another building was hit.

Additionally, “Israeli” strikes targeted the towns of Khiam, Shaqra, Qabrikha, and Kfar Tibnit.

Meanwhile, intense overnight “Israeli” bombardment on various towns in the Beqaa region resulted in 67 martyrs and at least 110 others injuries.