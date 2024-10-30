Iraqi Resistance Continues Supporting Gaza, Lebanon by Striking Vital “Israeli” Targets

By Staff, Agencies

Fighters from Iraqi resistance groups have launched a string of attacks on strategic targets within the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for “Tel Aviv’s” ongoing atrocities across Gaza and military offensives in Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, claimed responsibility for a drone strike on a vital target in the northern part of the occupied lands.

It said the attack was carried out in continuation of resistance against the occupying “Israeli” entity, in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese nations, and in response to the massacres that the Zionist entity is perpetrating against unarmed Palestinian and Lebanese civilians.

The coalition noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

The resistance group also reported a second drone strike on another “Israeli” target north of Tiberias city.

“In adherence to our divine duty, in support of the innocent in Gaza and Lebanon, and out of our belief in the unity of the fields, our brave fighters carried out today, Wednesday, 30/10/2024, a qualitative drone operation targeting a vital target in northern Tiberias in our occupied lands,” it said in a separate statement.

Moreover, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a new operation against a strategic “Israeli” position in the Jordan Valley using bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles.

Also on Wednesday, the anti-terror alliance claimed responsibility for a drone strike on a vital “Israeli” structure in the coastal city of “Nahariya”.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the “Israeli” entity began waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.