The Islamic Resistance’s Operations Room: More than 90 ’Israeli’’ Soldiers Dead in South Lebanon

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Permission ?to fight back? is ?hereby? granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged.1 And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them ?prevail?.}

Allah, the Most High, the Greatest, has spoken the truth.

Relying on accurate intelligence data, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance continue to confront the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon. The fighters are inflicting heavy losses on the “Israeli” army in terms of equipment and the number of casualties among its officers and soldiers along the confrontation axes at the frontline, and all the way to its positions deep inside occupied Palestine. The past few days have witnessed a noticeable escalation in the number of daily Islamic Resistance operations. The new number was recorded on Friday 10-25-2024 and for the first time since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, the total reached 48 operations.

Ground confrontations:

In the past few days, the surroundings and some neighborhoods of the villages of southern Lebanon on the Lebanese-Palestinian border witnessed many attempts by the “Israeli” enemy army to advance with the aim of occupying and seizing control of these areas. Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted these attempts on more than one axis in accordance with the following:

The first axis: The operations area of ??the “Israeli” army’s 146th Division, extending from Naqoura in the west to Marwahin in the east

The enemy forces made some infiltration attempts towards the southern neighborhoods of the villages of Marwahin, Dhayrah, Yarine, and Matmoura with the aim of booby-trapping and blowing up houses for fear that the Mujahideen would use them. They also burned the forests between the towns of Alma al-Shaab and Dhayrah. The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance confronted these attempts and targeted the enemy's gathering points and advance routes on the outskirts of the town of Marwahin and south of Dhayrah using appropriate weapons and inflicting heavy losses both in terms of personnel and vehicles. This forced the enemy army command to significantly reduce the number of the 146th Division's forces on this axis.

The second axis: The operations area of ??the “Israeli” army’s 36th Division, extending from Ramyeh in the west to Rmeish in the east (Aita al-Shaab included), and from Rmeish to Aitaroun in the east

Relying on accurate intelligence about the movements of the “Israeli” enemy around the town of Aita al-Shaab and some of its neighborhoods, the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed an “Israeli” force that advanced towards the Abu Laban hill east of the town at dawn on Thursday 10-24-2024. Upon the force's arrival at the ambush point, the resistance fighters clashed at close range with the enemy's officers and soldiers, and the clashes lasted until that afternoon. The fighters who participated in the ambush confirmed that more than five soldiers were killed, and dozens were wounded, whose screams could be heard in the area.

On the other hand, when some enemy groups tried to advance towards the center of the town of Aitaroun from the eastern neighborhoods, the resistance fighters targeted them with heavy rocket barrages and artillery shells repeatedly. They inflicted a number of casualties, including deaths and injuries, which forced the enemy forces to retreat towards covered areas.

The third axis: The operations area of ??the enemy army’s 91st Division, extending from Blida in the south to Houla in the north

The Islamic Resistance fighters lured an “Israeli” force reinforced with a Merkava tank towards the eastern neighborhoods of the town of Houla and targeted it with a guided missile. This resulted in its destruction and the death and injury of its crew, and the force entrenched behind it. The Islamic Resistance's fire support unit also targeted enemy gatherings and concentrations on the outskirts and in some neighborhoods of the town of Houla.

The fourth axis: The operations area of ??the enemy army’s 98th Division, extending from Markaba in the south to the occupied Lebanese village of Ghajar in the northeast

The resistance fighters managed to destroy a number of enemy tanks that tried to advance towards the town of Odaisseh in the past few days. They also targeted enemy gathering points and concentrations of troops around and inside some neighborhoods of the towns of Houla, Markaba, and Rab El Thalathine. The resistance focused its fire in the past two days towards the enemy gatherings and concentrations around Bawabat Fatima [Fatima Gate] on the Lebanese-Palestinian border opposite the town of Kfarkela.

The fifth axis: The area of ??operations of the “Israeli” army’s 210th, extending from the village of Ghajar to the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms

The resistance fighters repeatedly and intensively targeted several “Israeli” attempts to advance on the outskirts of the towns of Kfarchouba and Shebaa. The “Israeli” objective was to capture the heights, using rockets. The enemy deliberately burned the forests in the area for fear of any offensive operation by the resistance.

* The Islamic Resistance’s operations room confirms that, on the date of publication of this battlefield summary, the “Israeli” army has not been able to take full control of or occupy any village on the frontline of southern Lebanon.

The missile force:

The missile force of the Islamic Resistance continues to target gatherings of the “Israeli” enemy in military sites and barracks along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. It also targeted military, strategic, and security bases deep inside occupied Palestine. The resistance used various types of missiles, including precision missiles that are being used for the first time. The number of launches carried out by the missile force during the past four days amounts to a total of 103 operations.

The air force:

The Islamic Resistance’s air force is gradually stepping up its fire day after day. It continues to target the “Israeli” military bases from the Lebanese-Palestinian border to the depth of occupied Palestine. The total number of its operations since 17-09-2024 stands at 65 launches of more than 150 drones of various types and sizes. 30 of these drones were launched in the past four days, with a depth of up to 145 km reaching the southern suburbs of Tel Aviv.

The air defense unit:

From 24-10-2024 to 28-10-2024, the Islamic Resistance fighters in the air defense unit carried out five operations launching surface-to-air missiles at “Israeli” aircraft in the airspace of southern Lebanon.

According to the Islamic Resistance fighters, the enemy's losses since the start of the so-called “land maneuver in the south” have exceeded 90 dead and more than 750 wounded “Israeli” army officers and soldiers. In addition, 38 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, one Hummer, an armored vehicle, and an armored personnel carrier were destroyed. Three Hermes 450 drones and one Hermes 900 drone were also downed.

This tally does not include the “Israeli” enemy's losses in military bases, sites, barracks, settlements, and occupied cities.

{Victory comes only from Allah. Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.}