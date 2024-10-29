Sheikh Naim Qassem Elected Hezbollah Secretary General

By Staff

The leadership of Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Whoever allies themselves with Allah, His Messenger, and fellow believers, then it is certainly Allah’s party that will prevail.}

Allah, the Most High, the Greatest, has spoken the truth.

Based on faith in God Almighty, commitment to the authentic Islam of Muhammad, adherence to the principles and goals of Hezbollah, and in accordance with the approved mechanism for electing the Secretary-General, Hezbollah’s Shura Council agreed to elect His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, carrying the blessed banner in this journey. We ask God Almighty to guide him in this noble mission in leading Hezbollah and its Islamic Resistance.

We pledge to God Almighty, to the spirit of our highest and most precious martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may God be pleased with him], the martyrs, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, and our steadfast, patient, and loyal people that we will work together to achieve the principles of Hezbollah and its goals and keep the flame of resistance burning and its banner raised until victory is achieved. Allah’s Will always prevails. Surely Allah is All-Powerful, Almighty.