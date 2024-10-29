Yemen Announces Striking 3 ships Sailing towards “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced on Tuesday carrying out strikes against three ships violating the country’s ban on sailing towards the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The forces’ spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, made the announcement in a televised statement on Monday.

“The ship SC Montreal was targeted in the southern Arabian Sea with two drones,” he said, adding that another vessel, identified as “Maersk Kowloon,” was targeted in the Arabian Sea with a cruise missile.

He further underlined that “The ship Motaro was targeted in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab with several ballistic missiles.”

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO], meanwhile, reported that a ship had been struck 25 nautical miles south of the Red Sea port city of al-Mukha in southwestern Yemen.

The forces have been conducting hundreds of strikes against ships sailing towards or away from the ports of the occupied territories, besides hitting numerous targets lying across the territories since October last year.

The operations began after the “Israeli” entity embarked on a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, tightened its already stifling siege on the coastal sliver, and notably escalated its deadly attacks against Lebanon.

“The Armed Forces vow to continue enforcing the naval blockade on the enemy and conduct strikes on all targets associated with the ‘Israeli’ enemy in occupied Palestine,” Saree asserted.

The forces “will not stop until the aggression ends, the siege on Gaza is lifted, and the attacks on Lebanon are halted,” he stated.

The remarks came a day after the forces simulated multiple combat operations, dubbed "To Make Your Faces Disgraced."

Featuring the country’s naval and ground forces, the drills took place as a means of invigorating their response to the “Israeli” ongoing atrocities.