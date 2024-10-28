Iranian Defense Minister: Damage from “Israeli” Strikes Repaired Swiftly with Domestic Expertise

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, stated that recent “Israeli” strikes on Iranian military facilities resulted in only “minor” damage, which was immediately repaired using domestic expertise and resources.

Nasirzadeh addressed these remarks to non-Iranian students at the Supreme National Defense University and foreign military attachés in Tehran on Monday.

“The recent Zionist entity's aggression inflicted slight damage on us, which we immediately repaired and replaced through our scientific capabilities,” he said, adding that Iran’s scientific progress has enabled self-reliance.

Nasirzadeh condemned the “Israeli” actions, accusing the entity of violating international regulations designed to uphold human rights and justice.

The strikes on Saturday reportedly targeted multiple Iranian facilities, resulting in the martyrdom of four Iranian servicemen and one civilian, with the Air Defense Base noting limited damage under ongoing investigation.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], confirmed that the “Israeli” aggression has not impacted Iran’s military capacity. Iran maintains that while it does not seek conflict, it reserves the right to respond firmly to such provocations.

In his speech, Nasirzadeh also criticized the United States for promoting unilateralism, citing American military presence and interventions worldwide. He encouraged justice-oriented nations to harness their scientific and collective strengths.

Additionally, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni issued a warning to the apartheid “Israeli” entity against misjudging Iran’s strength, while expressing condolences for the Iranian servicemen lost in the “Israeli” strikes and the 10 border guards killed in a separate terrorist attack in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Iran’s IRG Ground Force’s Quds Base reported that they have since arrested four and eliminated four others involved in the terrorist attack.