IRG Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Miscalculated Aggression Has Unimaginable Consequences

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami stressed that “Israel’s” recent act of aggression against the Islamic Republic, which was thwarted by the country’s air defenses, indicates the occupying entity’s miscalculation and frustration in the face of the resistance front.

Salami made the remarks on Sunday, a day after Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted “Israel’s” recent act of aggression.

The “Israeli” entity attacked several Iranian military facilities early Saturday, martyring four servicemen of the Armed Forces and one civilian. Iran’s Air Defense Base said some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

“The illegitimate and illegal action of the child-killing Zionist entity, which failed to achieve its ominous goals because of the readiness of the country's air defense, shows miscalculation and frustration of this entity on the battlefield” against resistance fighters in Gaza and Lebanon, Salami said.

He further warned that the attack will have “bitter, unimaginable consequences” for the “Israeli” entity.

Salami also mourned the four army servicemen who were “courageously” martyred in the “Israeli” act of aggression on Iran.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Iran is not looking for war but will give an "appropriate response" to “Israel's” latest act of aggression.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has also stated that the Islamic Republic’s response to the act of aggression will be “definite and calculated.”