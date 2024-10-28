Kata’ib Hezbollah: US To Pay Price for Opening Iraqi Airspace for ‘Israeli’ Attack on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades condemned the “Israeli” attack on Iran, calling it a "dangerous precedent" and pointing out "several dangerous factors that must be addressed."

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance group cautioned that "the assessment of the Zionist attack on the Islamic Republic [of Iran] must be subjected to several criteria, some of which may be of a technical nature, and this is to be determined by specialists after the dust settles and the events are clarified."

The Brigades pointed to several dangerous factors that must be addressed, the most important of which is "the use of Iraqi airspace to launch strikes on Iranian facilities, which were repeated in waves that lasted for hours."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Hezbollah Brigades considered the assault "a dangerous precedent that Iran has not faced before," adding that "there is evidence indicating the use of Jordanian territory and the deserts of Hijaz as an air corridor," which "could not have happened without a prior agreement and premeditation by the Americans who dominate the Iraqi skies."

Moreover, the Brigades condemned the aggression against Iran carried out by "a rogue entity that is reckless and foreign to the region, which constitutes a blatant violation and a serious transgression that must not go unpunished under any circumstances," warning that if it does go unchallenged, "it will become permissible, and this rabid enemy will repeat it."

The group held the United States responsible for its recklessness in using Iraqi airspace, threatening that "it will pay the price for that," affirming that "this will be, with God's assistance, at its [rightful] timing and place, and the Zionists are not exempt from it."

It emphasized that "after they dared to attack Iran, they will surely dare to attack Iraq if they do not pay a hefty price for their aggression."