Imam Khamenei: Officials To Decide Quality of Iran’s Show of Power to ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the Iranian authorities are in charge of deciding the quality of Iran's show of power to the “Israeli” entity.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the families of “Martyrs of Security” in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah, Tehran, on Sunday.

Imam Khamenei further stated that the Zionist entity’s miscalculation should be thwarted.

“They [the ‘Israelis’] need to understand the power, determination, and innovation of the Iranian nation and its youth,” he added.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei stated that “How to convey this power and resolve of the Iranian nation to the Zionist regime is for our officials to determine, and what is in the best interest of the nation and the country should be done.”

The Leader further emphasized that “Israel’s” evil act should “neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.”

Imam Khamenei also said that regarding the issue of confronting the Zionist entity, a major shortcoming is on the part of governments, nations, and international organizations such as the United Nations.

“What the entity did and is doing in Gaza and ... Lebanon is one of the most brutal war crimes,” he underlined, noting that “The world must stand against them [the Zionists], governments must stand up, especially the Islamic governments.”

Helping “Israel” is among “the worst and biggest sins,” the Leader stressed, calling for the formation of a global political and economic coalition against the evil regime, and if deemed necessary a military one.

Meanwhile, Imam Khamenei warned that a weak nation that cannot defend itself will naturally lose its security.

“The thing that maintains the security for a country is its national power; it is the strength of that country ... in all fields,” including science, economy, the possibility of defense, and weapons, he noted.