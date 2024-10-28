Yemeni Army Simulates Large-Scale Drills: Ready to Repel Any Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces have simulated multiple combat operations to repel enemy attacks across several terrains, as they continue attacks in the Red Sea in retaliation for the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on Lebanon and Gaza.

The maneuver, dubbed "To Make Your Faces Disgraced," was conducted by the country’s naval and ground forces on the western coast on Sunday, as part of the Yemenis’ operations in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

The exercise simulated the Yemeni Armed Forces' response to large-scale offensive operations launched by hostile forces, involving four virtual waves of attacks on Yemeni territory that include enemy warships and vessels preparing for a hostile landing on the coast.

The Yemeni forces carried out tactical military exercises across different environments and terrains, including the coast, cities, desert and mountains.

The maneuver also simulated the participation of general mobilization forces in countering efforts to seize control of a village through the enemy’s airborne landings.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until unrelenting

“Israeli” ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Yemeni Armed Forces have also reiterated support for Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement, making it clear that it will not hesitate to use all its military capabilities against “Israel”.