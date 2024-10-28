Hezbollah Praises Heroic Tel Aviv Op

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

We congratulate the oppressed Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance factions and movements on the heroic Tel Aviv operation against “Israeli” soldiers of Unit 8200. We extend our congratulations to the family of the martyred hero and resistance fighter who proved once again with his blood, courage, and faith the greatness of this resistant people and its steadfastness and determination in confronting the occupation.

This operation and many like it in all possible ways and forms are a live expression of the will and ability of this people and a real and natural reaction to the occupation, aggression, and massacres.

We are confident that our Palestinian and Lebanese people, all the people of our region, and the resistance movements that are all proud of this heroic operation will continue the path of resistance and jihad until victory is achieved and the nightmare of the occupation is removed.