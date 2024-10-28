No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah Strongly Condemns Blatant ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran

Hezbollah Strongly Condemns Blatant ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran
folder_openMedia Relations access_time 17 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous “Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and considers it a dangerous escalation for the entire region. It reflects the aggressive nature of the occupying entity that commits massacres and causes tragedies and destruction, with the explicit and full support of the United States of America, which bears full responsibility for the massacres, tragedies, and pain.

We believe that this blatant attack on Iran’s national sovereignty and the dear Islamic Republic of Iran will never alter its firm and explicit stance in fully supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples at all levels.

We commend the success of the Iranian Armed Forces in all their specialties and units in successfully confronting this treacherous attack. We offer our condolences to the leadership of the Republic and its honorable people for the martyrs on the road to Al-Quds and ask God to grant the wounded a speedy recovery and the Islamic Republic victory and steadfastness.

Israel Iran Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns Blatant ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran

Hezbollah Strongly Condemns Blatant ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran

17 hours ago
Details of Hezbollah Operation that led to the Death of Several ’Israeli’ Soldiers

Details of Hezbollah Operation that led to the Death of Several ’Israeli’ Soldiers

2 days ago
Operation Room of the Islamic Resistance Details ’Israel’s’ Losses in South Lebanon

Operation Room of the Islamic Resistance Details ’Israel’s’ Losses in South Lebanon

2 days ago
A Letter from the Islamic Resistance to the ’Most Honorable” People: We Swear that Our Flag Won’t Fall

A Letter from the Islamic Resistance to the ’Most Honorable” People: We Swear that Our Flag Won’t Fall

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 28-10-2024 Hour: 07:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot