Hezbollah Strongly Condemns Blatant ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran

By Staff

Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous “Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and considers it a dangerous escalation for the entire region. It reflects the aggressive nature of the occupying entity that commits massacres and causes tragedies and destruction, with the explicit and full support of the United States of America, which bears full responsibility for the massacres, tragedies, and pain.

We believe that this blatant attack on Iran’s national sovereignty and the dear Islamic Republic of Iran will never alter its firm and explicit stance in fully supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples at all levels.

We commend the success of the Iranian Armed Forces in all their specialties and units in successfully confronting this treacherous attack. We offer our condolences to the leadership of the Republic and its honorable people for the martyrs on the road to Al-Quds and ask God to grant the wounded a speedy recovery and the Islamic Republic victory and steadfastness.