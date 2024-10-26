No Script

Syria Repels New “Israeli” Missile Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian army announced that its air defenses repelled an “Israeli” missile aggression that targeted some military sites in the central and southern Regions.

“Nearly at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an air missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan and Lebanese territories, targeting some military sites in the southern and central regions.” a Syrian military source stated.

The source added that the army air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them, indicating that work is still underway to verify the effects of the aggression.

