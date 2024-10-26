“Israeli” Aggression on Iran Causes Minimal Damage: No IRG Sites Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s air defense force has confirmed “Israeli” attacks on positions in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam, reporting that the strikes caused only limited damage.

In a statement released Saturday morning, the air defense force stated, "Despite previous warnings from the Islamic Republic's officials to the criminal and illegal Zionist entity to avoid any adventurous actions, this fake entity attacked parts of military centers in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam in a provocative move.”

The statement also highlighted that Iran’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the aggression. The attacks resulted in minor damage, and the full extent of the incident is still under investigation, the statement added.

It also urged people to maintain unity and calm and ignore rumors spread by Israeli media.

Earlier reports from security sources indicated that the loud noises heard by some residents near Tehran were due to the activation of the air defense systems.

However, there were no reports of warplanes or missile sounds, and no fire or smoke was observed in the city.

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, cited a security source confirming that the sounds heard in the capital were the result of "defense activity in Tehran, and the air defense was successful during this incident."

IRNA also reported no incidents requiring assistance, and both Mehrabad International Airport and Imam Khomeini International Airport were operating normally.

The news agency further confirmed that Iranian air defenses "successfully shot down adversarial targets in the airspace around Tehran province" with footage shared online showing what appeared to be interceptions over the capital.

Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday morning that operations at both Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad Airport were proceeding as normal.

Meanwhile, Iran's Tehran oil refinery continues its operations in normal mode, the representative of Iran's Tehran oil company Shaker Khafaee told local media.

According to him, there have been no documented assaults on any refinery owned by Tehran Oil Company.

Khafaee noted that the refinery of this company operates tirelessly, refining as per the game plan laid out.

No missile strikes or impacts occurred at the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] military centers located in the west and southwest of Tehran.

According to information gathered by the agency, IRG military facilities in these areas were not affected by the attacks.

Citing an informed source, Tasnim reported that “Israel’s” claim of striking 20 sites in Iran is deemed unrealistic and is considered part of its psychological warfare strategy.

The source also confirmed a previous report from Tasnim that none of the military centers of the Islamic Revolution Guard in Tehran has been targeted.

“The reports alleging that 100 ‘Israeli’ military planes have had a role in the strike are also complete lies, as ‘Israel’ is seeking to overplay its weak attack,” the source added.

Meanwhile, informed sources told Tasnim that Iran is prepared to retaliate against “Israeli” aggression, "as previously stated."

They further emphasized, "Iran reserves the right to respond to any form of aggression, and there is no doubt that ‘Israel’ will face a proportional response to any actions it takes."

Hours after the first attack was launched, another wave of aerial objects was detected over Iran at around 4:30 am. Medium-range air defenses were activated to shoot down all hostile objects over Tehran.

Footage also circulated of successful interceptions over eastern areas in the Tehran province.

Later, informed sources revealed that multiple “Israeli” drones were launched toward Iranian air defense bases in eastern Tehran, only to be shot down.