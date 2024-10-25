A Letter from the Islamic Resistance to the ’Most Honorable” People: We Swear that Our Flag Won’t Fall

To our dear honorable people,

We heard your greetings and your kind and sincere words that increase our determination and will.

From the land of resistance and sacrifice, we would like to tell you that victory is only an hour's patience.

Peace be upon you, O people of resistance and honor. O the most honorable and kind people, you are the resistance. You are entrusted to us by our most holy martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him. We will uphold this no matter how great the sacrifices.

As for your concern about us, rest assured, we are fine. We are like the mountains where we burn and destroy the enemy's tanks and soldiers; we are Badr, we are Ridwan, and we are Aziz.

From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of all the Mujahideen, I would like to tell our dear honorable people, the most honorable and noble people, that they hear your voice, messages, high morale, and kindness. This is what we have been accustomed to since the beginning of the resistance.

May Allah reward you and give you patience. Bear a little bit more, and God willing, we will meet again in the squares. May you be healthy until we achieve victory.

O beloved people of the martyred Sayyed, we swear by the blood of every martyr and the suffering of every wounded person, by your patience and suffering, this banner we hold with our hands will not fall! Between us and the enemy are the days and the battlefield, and between us and you is the promised victory, God willing.

May peace, God's victory, and blessings be upon you.