Imam Khamenei Offers Condolences over Sayyed Safieddine’s Martyrdom: Hezbollah is Fulfilling its Historic Role.

By Staff, Agencies

The following is the full text of Imam Khamenei’s message of condolence following the martyrdom of His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council.

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Dear young members of the Resistance Front,

The courageous, selfless mujahid, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine (may God be pleased with him), has joined the ranks of the Martyrs of the Resistance, adding another radiant star to the sky of jihad on the path for Holy Quds. He was one of the most eminent figures of Hezbollah and a lifelong helper and companion of Sayyid Hasan Nasrallah.

With the planning and courage of leaders like him, Hezbollah was able to protect Lebanon once again from the danger of being broken up and collapsing by neutralizing the threat of the usurping entity, whose oppressive, cruel army would at times trample everything all the way to Beirut. His courage and sacrifice, along with that of the other commanders and mujahideen of the Nasrallah axis, were the cornerstone that removed the threat of the occupation of south of Litani, Tyre, and other cities in that region. This prevented their annexation to the usurped, occupied territories of Palestine. They dedicated their valuable lives, wealth, and Hezbollah’s honor to preserving the territorial integrity of Lebanon and thwarted the transgressive, criminal Zionist entity.

Today, while leaders like Nasrallah and Safieddine may not appear to be present in this world, their spirit and leadership are actively present on the field defending Lebanon and its defenseless people. Today, Hezbollah remains the strongest defender of Lebanon and the firmest shield in the face of the avarice of the Zionist entity, which has long sought to break up Lebanon. The enemy tries to deny Hezbollah's sacrifices for Lebanon. Those who have a genuine concern for Lebanon must not allow such false statements to be voiced by them.

Hezbollah is alive, thriving, and fulfilling its historic role. As always, the Islamic Republic will continue to support the mujahideen of Quds and those resisting the usurping criminal gang’s occupation of Palestine, God willing.

I offer my condolences and congratulations to the esteemed family, relatives, and comrades of the dear martyr, Sayyed Safieddine, throughout the entire Resistance Front.

May God’s greetings and peace be upon His righteous servants.