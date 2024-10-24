Operation Room of the Islamic Resistance: More than 70 ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Killed

Battlefield Summary Issued by the Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance:

{Permission ?to fight back? is ?hereby? granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged.1 And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them ?prevail?.}

The Islamic Resistance continues to confront the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon. The “Israeli” military is suffering heavy losses both in terms of equipment and the number of casualties among its officers and soldiers, along the confrontation axes on the frontline, stretching deep into occupied Palestine.

1- Ground confrontations:

In the past few days, the “Israeli” military has attempted to advance towards neighborhoods and surrounding areas of villages located on the frontline in southern Lebanon along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. The “Israeli” objective is to occupy and seize control of these areas, while Islamic Resistance fighters are confronting these attempts on more than one axis in accordance with the following:

- The first axis: The operations area of ??the 146th Division of the enemy army, extending from Naqoura in the west to Marwahin in the east.

The operations on this axis were limited to infiltration attempts towards the neighborhoods of the southern villages of Marwahin, Al-Dhayra, Yarine, and Alma al-Shaab, with the aim of booby-trapping and blowing up houses for fear that they were being used by the Mujahideen. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted these attempts and targeted the enemy's gathering points and their advance routes in Ras al-Naqoura, Hanita, and the surroundings of the village of Dhayra.

- The second axis: The operations area of ??the enemy's 36th Division, extending from Ramyeh in the west to Rmaych in the east (Aita al-Shaab including) and from Rmaych to Aitaroun in the east.

Following the heroic confrontations that the Aita al-Shaab - Qawzah - Ramyeh triangle witnessed last week, during which the enemy suffered heavy losses at the hands of the resistance fighters, the enemy tried to advance towards the Abu Laban hill east of Aita al-Shaab, with the aim of occupying it and tightening control over the town. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted the enemy forces and targeted its gathering points and advance routes in Khallet Warda and the vicinity of the town of Aita al-Shaab.

They also targeted many forces that infiltrated the vicinity of the municipality building, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of its members, while their evacuation operations continued for long hours due to the repeated targeting of the resistance.

The division's formations are trying to advance towards the center of the town of Aitaroun from the eastern and western neighborhoods with the aim of occupying it and isolating it from its surroundings. This is happening in conjunction with their attempts to advance towards the center of the towns of Maroun al-Ras and Yaroun from the southern neighborhoods of the two towns. The Islamic Resistance fighters are targeting the gatherings and routes of these formations with heavy and repeated salvos, inflicting heavy losses, while hindering their movement and forcing them to retreat towards covered areas.

- The third axis: The operations area of ??the 91st Division in the enemy’s army, extends from Blida in the south to Houla in the north.

The enemy forces advanced along this axis through undetected routes towards some of the eastern neighborhoods of the towns of Mays al-Jabal, Mhaibib, and Blida, where they booby-trapped some houses and blew them up. The enemy forces are trying to advance towards the eastern neighborhoods of the town of Houla amidst violent confrontations with the Islamic Resistance fighters.

It is worth noting that what the enemy army has done in terms of booby-trapping and blowing up the houses in the town of Muhaibib comes after its inability to tighten its control over the town and station its forces for fear of being targeted by the resistance.

- The fourth axis: The operations area of ??the enemy's 98th Division, extending from Markaba in the south to the occupied Lebanese village of Ghajar in the east.

The enemy forces attempted to advance towards the town of Taybeh from the south and east, but the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted them with machine guns and rockets, resulting in a large number of dead and wounded among the infiltrating force.

When an enemy support force attempted to advance to reach the casualties, the fighters confronted them, inflicting more losses and forcing them to retreat. A Merkava tank attempted to advance towards the eastern outskirts of the town of Taybeh, but the fighters targeted it with a guided missile, destroying it and killing and wounding its crew members. The fighters also detected an attempt by the enemy to infiltrate towards the forest of the town of Odaisseh. That attempt was confronted with appropriate weapons, and the enemy was forced to retreat.

- The fifth axis: The operations area of ??the enemy's 210th Division, extending from the village of Ghajar to the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

The enemy forces are trying to advance on the outskirts of the towns of Kfar Shuba and Shebaa and seize control of the security barriers near the border, which could protect the border from any ground advance by the resistance. The Islamic Resistance fighters in this axis are intensively targeting the enemy’s gathering points and the enemy's military sites with missiles.

*The Islamic Resistance Operations Room confirms that on the date of publishing this battlefield summary, the enemy army has not been able to take full control or completely occupy any village on the frontline in southern Lebanon.

2- The missile force:

The missile force of the Islamic Resistance is gradually stepping-up operations day after day to target enemy gathering positions in military sites and barracks along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and in the settlements and occupied cities in the north. “Israeli” military, strategic and security bases deep inside occupied Palestine are being struck with various types of missiles, including precision missiles that are being used for the first time.

3- The air force:

The air force of the Islamic Resistance is gradually stepping-up operations day after day, tracking and targeting enemy military bases from the Lebanese-Palestinian border all the way to the depth of occupied Palestine with various types of drones, including some that are being used for the first time.

4- The air defense unit:

The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in the air defense units confronted and continue to confront the “Israeli” reconnaissance and combat aircraft that are attacking Lebanon, with appropriate weapons. Four “Israeli” drones were shot down.

According to the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, the total losses suffered by the “Israeli” enemy army included more than 70 dead and more than 600 wounded officers and soldiers. Meanwhile, 28 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, an armored vehicle, and an armored personnel carrier have been destroyed. In addition, three Hermes 450 drones and one Hermes 900 drone were shot down.

These figures do not include the losses of the “Israeli” enemy in military bases, sites, and barracks in the north and in the depth of occupied Palestine.

