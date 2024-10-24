Iran: Sayyed Safieddine Left behind Inspiring Legacy of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his condolences on the assassination of senior Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in an “Israeli” strike in Lebanon.

“This great man of jihad and martyrdom, inspired by the teachings of Ashura, courageously dedicated his entire life to defending the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon and strengthening the resistance front,” Pezeshkian said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He left behind a brilliant legacy of struggle and resistance in the path of Islam and the fight against oppression and tyranny, which will forever remain bright and inspiring,” the president added.

For his part, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami also issued a message of condolence on Wednesday.

Salami said the events unfolding in the strategically important West Asia region, particularly in Lebanon and Palestine, show the Western powers are fully intent on "sacrificing humanity and resistance" to preserve the Zionist entity.

“However, the warriors trained in the school of Islam and martyrdom, through their selflessness, sacrifices, and unparalleled historical heroism, will nullify the aspirations and hopes of the devils in this arena,” the IRG chief noted.

“The day will not be far off when this cancerous tumor of ‘Israel’ is eradicated from the geography of the Islamic Ummah,” he said.