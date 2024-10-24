Islamic Resistance in Iraq Continue Anti-“Israel” Ops

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous support to Palestine and Lebanon, and "in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone strike on a military target in northern occupied Palestine on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The Islamic Resistance affirms that its operations will persist with increasing intensity, targeting enemy positions.

Early at dawn of Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced it had carried out three drone strikes on key targets in “Israeli”-occupied territories. They confirmed launching a strike on a vital target in the occupied Golan Heights, as well as two separate drone strikes on targets in the occupied city of "Eilat".

Later, the Resistance said its fighters launched a drone attack on a vital target in the center of occupied Palestine, as well as another attack on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that these operations come in the context of the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip and amid the ongoing war against Lebanon.

The Resistance reaffirmed its stance against the “Israeli” occupation and in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon, stressing that these strikes were also a response to the massacres committed by "Israel" against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.