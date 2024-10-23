Hezbollah Confirms Martyrdom of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ?with their lives?, others are waiting ?their turn?. They have never changed ?their commitment? in the least.}

God Almighty has spoken the truth.

We announce to the nation of martyrs and mujahideen and the nation of resistance and victory the martyrdom of a great leader and a great martyr on the path to Al-Quds, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, His Eminence the scholar Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, may God Almighty be pleased with him.

He departed to his Lord with the best of his Mujahideen brothers, satisfied, content, patient, and hopeful following a criminal and aggressive Zionist raid.

Sayyed Hashem joined his brother, our most noble and precious martyr, His Eminence the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. He was the best brother who consoled another brother. He was to him as Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) was to his brother Imam al-Hussein [peace be upon him].

He was his [Sayyed Hassan’s] brother, supporter, and standard-bearer. He was the source of his trust, the one he relied on during hardships, and a guarantor in difficulties. He continued as the Badris did, supporting the religion of God. He was pious, righteous, and pioneering. He managed and directed. He was a leader and a martyr.

His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine spent most of his life serving Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance, and its society. Over the long years of his honorable life, he responsibly and competently managed the Executive Council, its various institutions, and its units operating in various fields, as well as everything related to the work of the resistance. He was close to its fighters and beside its supporters. He loved the families of its martyrs until Allah granted him martyrdom and became a martyr in the convoy of martyrs of the luminous Karbala.

We offer our condolences to the Master of the Age and Time [may Allah hasten his noble reappearance], to His Eminence the Guardian of the Muslims [may Allah protect him], to the blessed seminaries throughout the Islamic world, to his brothers the Mujahideen in the Islamic Resistance, and to his honorable, patient, and steadfast family. We ask Allah Almighty to bestow upon them beautiful patience and the reward of this world and the hereafter.

We pledge to our great martyr and his martyred brothers to continue the path of resistance and jihad until achieving its goals of freedom and victory.