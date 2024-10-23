No Script

Ghaani Offers Condolences over Sinwar’s Martyrdom

Ghaani Offers Condolences over Sinwar's Martyrdom
By Staff, Agencies

Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Al-Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani offered condolences over the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the late leader of the Hamas resistance movemen

Ghaani met and held talks with Khaled Qaddoumi, Representative of the Hamas Resistance Movement in Tehran, on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also visited the office of Hamas in Tehran to extend condolences over Sinwar's martyrdom.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an “Israeli” attack in Gaza's Rafah city.

