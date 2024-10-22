No Script

Pezeshkian Visits Hamas Office in Tehran, Offers Condolences over Sinwar’s Martyrdom

Pezeshkian Visits Hamas Office in Tehran, Offers Condolences over Sinwar's Martyrdom
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the office of Hamas in Tehran to offer condolences over the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the late leader of the Resistance group.

Pezeshkian met and held talks with Khaled Qaddoumi, Representative of the Hamas Resistance Movement in Tehran, on Tuesday morning.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an “Israeli” attack in Gaza's Rafah.

Before becoming Hamas’ political leader, Sinwar served as the group’s leader in Gaza for seven consecutive years. He spent 22 years in an “Israeli” prison before being released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

 

 

