Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression Continues against Lebanon: Buildings of Al-Qard al-Hassan Charity Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous barbaric “Israeli” invasion against Lebanon, the number of civilian casualties across the country has been increasing.

During a late-night aggression on Sunday, the “Israeli” occupation targeted several areas in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs [Dahyieh].

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, over the past 24 hours, “Israeli” airstrikes have martyred at least 16 people and injured 59.

That said, most casualties occurred in southern Lebanon and Nabatieh, with additional injuries reported in the Beqaa region.

Lebanese media reported that the al-Qard al-Hassan financial institutions were targeted in Hermel and Baalbek after “Israeli” evacuation orders were issued for those areas. Additionally, there were reports of "Israel" planting explosives and detonating several buildings in three southern border villages.

Moreover, Lebanon's official National News Agency [NNA] reported 11 airstrikes on Beirut's Dahyieh, many aimed at al-Qard Al-Hassan, with one strike landing near Beirut's airport—the main entry point for humanitarian aid to the country.

The NNA further added that the strike in Baalbek targeted a commercial market that housed a building previously used by al-Qard al-Hassan.

Furthermore, the “Israeli” airstrikes targeted areas including Hadath and Haret Hreik, with one strike hitting a residential building near the al-Hassanain Mosque.

“Israeli” drones and fighter jets launched on Saturday more than 11 consecutive airstrikes targeting Beirut's Southern Suburb and surrounding areas. The strikes hit residential buildings in the neighborhoods of Haret Hreik, Burj al-Barajneh, and Choueifat, leveling them to the ground.