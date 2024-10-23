Iraqi Resistance Continues to Strike Vital “Israeli” Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic resistance in Iraq announced that it has carried out fresh retaliatory operations, striking a number of “Israeli” targets inside the occupied territories.

The umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions said in a statement on Monday that it hit three vital targets in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights using drones.

“In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq this evening, Monday 21-10-2024, attacked a military target in the occupied Golan using drones,” the Iraqi resistance statement.

The Islamic Resistance confirmed its continued striking of the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity.

The group also said it struck another vital target in the occupied Jordan Valley with drones.

The Islamic resistance said its operations are in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

It stressed that the strikes were also in response to the massacres carried out by “Israel” against civilians, including women, children and the elderly across the occupied territories.

The Iraqi resistance has vowed to press ahead with its anti-“Israeli” operations with increasing intensity.