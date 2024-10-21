- Home
Iran: Our Armed Forces in Full Readiness to Combat Threats
By Staff, Agencies
The Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Quds Force for Coordination Affairs Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi made the remarks addressing the people attending the farewell ceremony of General Abbas Nilforoushan.
Referring to the martyrdom of General Nilforoushan, Masjedi said, "We will not stop with these martyrdoms and we will avenge the blood of those dear martyrs and the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon from the Zionist enemy."
Referring to the enemy's media propaganda regarding General Ghaani, he said that the enemy's recent efforts were a psychological war to make people worry.
Senior IRG general Abbas Nilforooshan was martyred during intense “Israeli” airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
