The Guardian: Yahya Sinwar’s Final Moments Made Him an Icon

By Staff, Agencies

The Guardian British daily affirmed that the inconsistencies in the official “Israeli” narrative regarding the final moments leading up to the martyrdom of Hamas political cheif Yahya Sinwar have garnered significant interest and widespread interaction on social media, earning him the title of "martyr" who died for the cause he believed in.

The news website stated that Sinwar's resistance until his last breath has inspired admiration and made him an icon in Gaza and beyond.

It further added that in the final minutes before his martyrdom, he was wearing combat gear and reportedly threw all available hand grenades at “Israeli” soldiers, even attempting to down a drone with a stick he threw at it.

The report references how social media has quickly circulated imagery and poetry, including works by celebrated Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, which resonate with the narrative of defiance in the face of overwhelming force.

The Guardian also noted that Sinwar was armed with a pistol, which some Israeli reports suggested was taken from a former military intelligence officer in the Israeli army who was killed during a covert operation in Gaza in 2018.

Furthermore, The Guardian drew parallels between Sinwar and the iconic figure of Ernesto Che Guevara, the Argentine doctor who fought in the Cuban Revolution and was killed by the Bolivian army in 1967, becoming a symbol of his cause.

Elsewhere, the news website emphasized that Sinwar's martyrdom as a fighter will secure him a prominent place in the hearts of Palestinians and their collective memory, noting that despite the limited resources available to the resistance, he was able to "change the rules of the game."