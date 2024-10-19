Islamic Resistance Mourns Martyr Sinwar

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ?with their lives?, others are waiting ?their turn?. They have never changed ?their commitment? in the least.}

Allah, the Most High, the Greatest, has spoken the truth.

With great pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announces the martyrdom of the leader of the Al-Aqsa Flood and the head of the political bureau of Hamas, the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar (Abu Ibrahim). He was martyred as a resistance fighter on the road to Al-Quds alongside martyred leader Mahmoud Hamdan (Abu Yusuf).

The martyred leader Abu Ibrahim has won all the medals of honor and dignity. He was a resistance fighter from the founding generation. He was wounded and his wounds did not deter him from jihad for the sake of Allah. He was a prisoner for more than 20 years and led one of the most humiliating operations for the “Israeli” occupier in its history, the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle. He concluded his honorable life attaining the highest divine medal - the medal of martyrdom which he loved and wished for. He was martyred in the fields of jihad, clashing face to face with the soldiers of the occupation army until his last breath.

The martyrdom of the mujahid leader Abu Ibrahim and that of the leaders and mujahideen of the axis of resistance who preceded him will increase the determination and the resolve of the resistance in all fields and axes to move forward on the path to liberating Palestine and eradicating the cancerous Zionist gland. This is the promise of Allah to His faithful servants, and His promise of judgment must be fulfilled.