By Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The leadership of Hezbollah issued a statement offering heartfelt condolences to the Palestinians on the martyrdom of head of Hamas Political Bureau, Yahya Sinwar.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers there are those who have remained true to the covenant they made with Allah. Among those some of them have fulfilled their vow and others await the appointed time. They have not changed in the least [their commitment] in the least.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the oppressed and resilient Palestinian people, to our courageous brothers in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, to our Arab and Islamic nation, and to every person who struggles for justice, resistance, and freedom worldwide. Our deepest sympathies go out for the martyrdom of the leader of the Al-Aqsa Flood, the head of Hamas' political bureau, our brother in struggle, Yahya Sinwar—may Allah have mercy on him. We also offer our sincerest condolences to his noble family that has made sacrifices, praying that God grants them patience, solace and great reward in the afterlife.

The martyr leader Yahya Sinwar, who bore the trust and carried the torch of leadership after the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh, continued the path of resistance with boundless dedication and sacrifice. Alongside the brave mujahideen and valiant resistance fighters, he confronted the American project and the Zionist occupation, ultimately offering his life for this cause, attaining martyrdom and ascending to the highest ranks of honor and human perfection.

As the leadership of Hezbollah, enduring the repercussions of the criminal Zionist aggression alongside our steadfast Lebanese people, we reaffirm our unwavering support for our Palestinian brothers. We hold full confidence in Allah’s divine promise of victory for His faithful servants. We pray that Almighty God grants our noble martyr His vast mercy and forgiveness, and brings comfort to the hearts of the mujahideen, who are promised triumph, dignity, and freedom.

{Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will [all] return.}