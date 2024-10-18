Hezbollah Announces New Phase of Escalation in Confronting “Israeli” Invading Army

By Staff

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Permission ?to fight back? is ?hereby? granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged.1 And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them ?prevail?.}

Allah, the Most High, the Greatest, has spoken the truth.

The Islamic Resistance continues to confront the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon. The “Israeli” enemy army has suffered heavy losses both in terms of equipment and the number of casualties among its officers and soldiers, along the confrontation axes at the frontline in southern Lebanon, reaching its positions deep inside occupied Palestine.

Since the start of ground operations at the frontline near the Lebanese-Palestinian border, the “Israeli” enemy army has mobilized five military brigades with more than 70,000 officers and soldiers, as well as hundreds of tanks and military vehicles. In response, hundreds of Islamic Resistance fighters were fully prepared and ready to confront any “Israeli” ground incursion towards the villages of southern Lebanon.

1- Ground confrontations:

The beginning of this week witnessed an escalation in the pace of heroic confrontations waged by the Islamic Resistance fighters against “Israeli” officers and soldiers who penetrated from several directions in the eastern and western sectors towards the villages of Odaisseh, Rab El Thalathine, Blida, Markaba, Qaouzah, Aita al-Shaab, and Ramyeh under heavy fire cover from the air force and artillery targeting the aforementioned villages and their surroundings.

According to pre-prepared field plans, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted the enemy forces in and around some villages by targeting the routes and luring these forces into advanced ambushes inside some border villages, where violent clashes took place with the enemy at close range, especially in the towns of Qaouzah and Rab El Thalathine. This resulted in the killing of 10 “Israeli” soldiers and more than 150 wounded and the destruction of nine Merkava tanks and four military bulldozers.

2- The missile force:

The missile force of the Islamic Resistance is gradually stepping up its fire day after day. It continues to target gatherings of the “Israeli” enemy in military sites and barracks along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and in settlements and occupied cities in the north. It has also targeted military bases deep inside occupied Palestine. The Resistance used various types of missiles, including precision missiles that are being used for the first time.

3- The air force:

The Islamic Resistance’s air force is gradually stepping up its fire day after day. It continues to target the “Israeli” military bases from the Lebanese-Palestinian border to the depth of occupied Palestine. It has used various types of attack drones, including aircraft that are being used for the first time. This is in addition to reconnaissance and information gathering missions.

4- The air defense unit:

The Islamic Resistance fighters in the air defense unit confronted and continue to confront “Israeli” military aircraft, both reconnaissance and combat, that are attacking Lebanon. The fighters used appropriate weapons and were able to shoot down two Hermes 450 reconnaissance aircraft.

The enemy's losses, according to what the Islamic Resistance fighters monitored, amounted to about 55 “Israeli” army officers and soldiers dead and more than 500 others wounded, in addition to the destruction of 20 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, an armored vehicle, and a personnel carrier. Two Hermes 450 drones were also shot down. This toll does not include the losses of the “Israeli” enemy in military bases and barracks along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and deep into occupied Palestine.

Based on the directives of the resistance leadership, the Islamic Resistance operations room announces the transition to a new phase of escalation in the confrontation with the “Israeli” enemy, the developments and events of which will be announced in the coming days.

{Victory comes only from Allah. Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.}

Friday 10-18-2024