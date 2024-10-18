No Script

“Israeli” Army Admits: 5 Soldiers Killed in Lebanon Battles

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation confirmed on Thursday evening the death of five soldiers from the “Golani” Brigade during intense battles in southern Lebanon, where the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah, continues to inflict significant losses among “Israeli” forces.

“Israeli” media reported that four Hezbollah fighters attacked Golani Brigade soldiers from close range, resulting in the killing of five and the wounding of five others, including three seriously injured.

Among the five soldiers were a company commander, a team commander, and a staff commander from the "Golani" Brigade, as acknowledged by the Israeli army.

In turn, “Israeli” Channel 12 reported that a "serious incident" took place in southern Lebanon, resulting in nine additional soldiers suffering severe injuries.

In its detailed account, the “Israeli” army reported that Golani troops entered a building on Wednesday with air support. Once inside, they came under fire from several Hezbollah fighters, who launched a coordinated attack.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” Walla! website reported earlier that Hezbollah's precise drone attack in the “Golani” Brigade's dining room in “Binyamina”, which led to the killing of four soldiers and the injuring of over 60 more, has shaken "Israel" and shocked the “Israeli” military's general leadership.

“The disaster at the Golani Brigade base South of Haifa reaffirms the incompetence of the ‘Israeli’ security apparatus in facing drones,” the website suggested

Similarly, the “Israeli” “Maariv” newspaper had previously described the operation as an extremely difficult, disturbing, disastrous, and problematic incident for the occupation forces, stressing that "Israel” does not currently have a dedicated interception system to deal with drones launched into it from Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Yemen.

“The operation, coined ‘The Drone Disaster’, has left behind feelings of extreme hurt, incapacity, and despair,” the newspaper also said.

