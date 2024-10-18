Sayyed Al-Houthi: No Letup in Anti-“Israeli” Ops despite US, UK Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi movement confirmed that his country will continue its operations against “Israel” and its allies in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese nations.

Sayyed Al-Houthi's remarks in a televised speech on Thursday came after US and British warplanes bombed capital Sana'a and several other areas, with the Pentagon saying it used "B-2 stealth bombers for the 1st time in airstrikes on Yemen”.

He said Washington is seeking to enable “Tel Aviv” to dominate the entire West Asia region, either directly or through political and economic aspects.

The Yemeni leader further underlined that “Israel’s” expansionist goals pose a great danger not only to Arab countries but the entire region.

The Ansarullah chief called on the Yemenis to take to the streets on Friday to showcase their strong solidarity with the Palestinians and the Lebanese people.

In parallel. Sayyed Al-Houthi condemned US complicity in “Israeli” atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese people.

“The US is a partner in every sense of the word with the Zionist entity in its crimes, brutalities as well as acts of acts of aggression and tyranny,” he said, pointing out that “Without American partnership and support, the ‘Israeli’ enemy would not have been able to continue the Gaza war and Lebanon conflict this long, with such high intensity of cruelty and criminality.”

The “Israeli” military is practicing the same methods of aggression in Lebanon as it does in the Gaza Strip, he said, adding “Israeli” forces are targeting unarmed Lebanese civilians indiscriminately.

“The scenes of atrocities in Gaza provide sufficient evidence for the level of Zionists’ viciousness. Lack of awareness about the danger being posed by the Zionists will reinforce their belief that Arabs and Muslims are ignorant and uninterested in the unfolding developments,” the Ansarullah leader said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi said “Israel” has perpetrated the most heinous crimes ever since its creation in 1948, adding the atrocities show the Zionist entity is devoid of all human values and principles, and has committed acts of violence at the worst level.

“It has become clear to everyone that neither can the United Nations nor international bodies avert the danger of the Zionist enemy. Only the rise of the Muslim Ummah can do so," he said.

“The Zionist enemy has resorted to mass killing and assassination of innocent people, whilst it has failed on the battlefield. Genocide continues in the Gaza Strip. The ‘Israeli’ enemy brutally targets all refugees in Gaza as well as school-turned-shelters for displaced Palestinians with destructive and incendiary bombs provided by the US.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi touched on the “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon as he paid glowing tributes to Hezbollah.

“‘Israel’ has been posing a serious threat and danger to Lebanon ever since it was created more than 45 years ago. Hezbollah fighters have beefed up their loyalty and resolve to perform their jihadist duties following the assassination of the movement’s late secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other top officials,” he said.

The Ansarullah chief also praised pro-Palestine operations by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, stating that their strikes have markedly increased in light of the ‘Israeli’ expansion of aggression against Lebanon.

“The Iraqi resistance front should be a role model for the entire Arab world,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also touched on Iran's response to “Israel's” assassination of the Hamas and Hezbollah leaders as well as a top IRGC commander.

He said “Israel” initiated tensions with Iran after it assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.