Iran: Ready to Defend Sovereignty against ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s UN ambassador has strongly rejected “Israel’s” claims that Tehran has violated international law and the United Nations Charter and said that ready to defend its sovereignty against the entity’s aggression.

Amir Saeid Iravani said that Iran does not seek war, but is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.

He said an entity that is notorious for persistent and blatant violations of international law lacks the moral authority to accuse other nations.

He made the remarks in a letter to the UN chief and the Security Council’s president on Thursday.

“I am writing to you in response to the unfounded accusations made by the representative of the ‘Israeli’ entity in the letter dated 8 October 2024, which falsely claims that the Islamic Republic of Iran has violated international law and the United Nations Charter,” Iravani said.

“In the letter, the representative of the terrorist and occupying ‘Israel’, as always, resorts to false narratives, disinformation, and blatant lies to deflect attention from the entity’s ongoing genocide and war crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon and to invert the roles of culprit and victim,” he wrote.

“Yet, the truth starkly contrasts these fabrications, and the undeniable facts speak for themselves,” he added.

Iravani defended Iran’s support for resistance groups as entirely legitimate under international law.

He said resistance groups are engaged in a lawful struggle against “Israel’s” brutal occupation and Iran will continue to support them.

The Iranian diplomat asserted that “Israel’s” actions are indisputable war crimes.

He said the entity poses a grave threat to international peace and security while pushing the entire region to the brink of war.

Iravani stressed that the time has come for the international community, and the Security Council in particular, to hold “Israel” accountable.

 

