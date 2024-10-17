No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iraqi Resistance Continues Striking “Israeli” Targets

Iraqi Resistance Continues Striking “Israeli” Targets
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq continues to support Palestine, Lebanon, and their respective Resistance movements by carrying out significant operations against “Israeli” strongholds in occupied Palestine.

On Thursday, and in a first operation, the Iraqi Resistance struck a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] using drones.

The operation came as continuation of their pledge to resist the occupation and in response to the massacres it continues committing against children, women, and the elderly, they indicated.

The Resistance in Iraq vowed to continue striking enemy assets with escalating intensity.

In this context, it is worthy to note that the Resistance continues substantially expanding the scope of its operations, targeting the “Israeli”-occupied north, south, and center.

On October 15, it announced that its fighters successfully hit a vital target in occupied central Palestine using an advanced-capability aircraft., as well as a vital location in the northern part of “Israeli”-occupied territories using drones.

It also published footage showing its fighters launching drones toward a vital target in occupied Tiberias.

Israel Iraq Lebanon Palestine Gaza IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Iraqi Resistance Continues Striking “Israeli” Targets

Iraqi Resistance Continues Striking “Israeli” Targets

11 hours ago
Hitler and Netanyahu: A Grim Comparison of Atrocities

Hitler and Netanyahu: A Grim Comparison of Atrocities

11 hours ago
Watch: ’Israeli’ Merkava Tanks Burned by Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon

Watch: ’Israeli’ Merkava Tanks Burned by Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon

12 hours ago
’Israel’ Admits: Hezbollah is Still Strong

’Israel’ Admits: Hezbollah is Still Strong

12 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 17-10-2024 Hour: 01:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot