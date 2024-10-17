Iraqi Resistance Continues Striking “Israeli” Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq continues to support Palestine, Lebanon, and their respective Resistance movements by carrying out significant operations against “Israeli” strongholds in occupied Palestine.

On Thursday, and in a first operation, the Iraqi Resistance struck a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] using drones.

The operation came as continuation of their pledge to resist the occupation and in response to the massacres it continues committing against children, women, and the elderly, they indicated.

The Resistance in Iraq vowed to continue striking enemy assets with escalating intensity.

In this context, it is worthy to note that the Resistance continues substantially expanding the scope of its operations, targeting the “Israeli”-occupied north, south, and center.

On October 15, it announced that its fighters successfully hit a vital target in occupied central Palestine using an advanced-capability aircraft., as well as a vital location in the northern part of “Israeli”-occupied territories using drones.

It also published footage showing its fighters launching drones toward a vital target in occupied Tiberias.