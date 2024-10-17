- Home
US-UK Attack Several Regions of Yemen by B-2 Stealth Bombers
By Staff, Agencies
US and British warplanes have bombed Yemen's capital city of Sana'a and several other areas, amid the country’s solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the Lebanese nation in the face of “Israel's” brutal aggression.
Yemen's al-Masirah television network said the US-British aggression targeted the al-Hafa and Jirban areas in the north and south of the capital with six airstrikes on Thursday morning.
The television network also said the warplanes struck the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa'ada as well as the Kahlan and al-Abla areas east of the city.
The US military has used "B-2 stealth bombers for the 1st time in airstrikes on Yemen,” the television network said.
