Hezbollah Ambushes Invading “Israeli” Troops: At Least 7 Golani Forces Killed

By Staff, Agencies

At least seven “Israeli” forces have reportedly been killed during clashes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement on the country’s southern border with the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Israeli” media outlets said the fatalities were caused during the clashes that took place near the Lebanese villages of Aita al-Shaab and Ramyeh on the border on Wednesday.

Scores of other troops were wounded, some 17 of them seriously, during the confrontation that followed an ambush by Hezbollah, the outlets noted amid reported tight censorship being imposed around the incident by the “Israeli” military.

Earlier, reports indicated that at least 49 wounded troops had been evacuated to hospitals in the occupied territories following the incident.

Some 44 of the wounded were flown to hospitals in the city of Haifa in the northern part of the territories.

“Rambam” Hospital in the city declared a mass casualty event and called for additional medical staff after eight helicopters landed there bearing the casualties.

According to Hezbollah, the confrontation saw the group’s fighters “engaging in violent clashes with the ‘Israeli’ forces from zero distance with various types of machineguns.”

The clashes are reportedly continuing amid heavy artillery bombardment and helicopter activity in the area.

The incident affected forces of the “Israeli” military’s “Golani” Brigade.

Also on Wednesday, the movement targeted gatherings of “Israeli” forces in Khallet Warda, “Misgav Am” and another such group in Wadi Hunin with rocket barrages, besides bombarding the city of Safad.

Hezbollah fighters, meanwhile, confronted two “Israeli” drones, which had invaded Lebanon’s southern airspace, with surface-to-air missiles, forcing them to fly back towards the occupied territories.