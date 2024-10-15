- Home
Mass Funeral Held for IRG Cmdr. Assassinated by “Israel” in Beirut
By Staff, Agencies
The funeral for Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was martyred in the “Israeli” terrorist attack in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, was held in Tehran's Imam Hossein [PBUH] square on Tuesday.
The body of General Abbas Nilforoushan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning.
A number of Iranian statesmen and military officials attended a ceremony welcoming the martyred IRG general at the Mehrabad International Airport.
Nilforoushan was martyred during intense “Israeli” airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
A large number of people from different walks of life have also attended the farewell ceremony of martyr Nilforoushan.
High-ranking IRG officials including the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami, Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Al-Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, and Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] General Fadavi were present in the ceremony.
