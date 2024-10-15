No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah: ’Israel’ Using Banned Cluster Bombs

Hezbollah: ’Israel’ Using Banned Cluster Bombs
folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

The “Israeli” enemy shelled today [Tuesday, October 15, 2024] between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m.rockets loaded with internationally banned cluster bombs at the following areas:

• Wadi al-Khanazir [The Pigs Valley] in Wadi Al-Hujayr [Al-Hujayr Valley]

• Khallet Raj between Alman and Deir Siryan

• East of Alman towards the forests

This barbaric crime, which is added to the series of “Israeli” crimes against the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples, confirms its blatant inability to confront the fighters of the Islamic Resistance. It further shows its blatant disregard for all international covenants, norms and laws, especially in times of war.

We urge all the relevant parties in Lebanon and international human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn this heinous crime by all standards, particularly  due to its long and negative repercussions on civilians.

Israel cluster bombs Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah: ’Israel’ Using Banned Cluster Bombs

Hezbollah: ’Israel’ Using Banned Cluster Bombs

9 hours ago
WSJ: Hezbollah’s Offensive Drones ’Israel’s’ New Nightmare

WSJ: Hezbollah’s Offensive Drones ’Israel’s’ New Nightmare

9 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: All ‘Israel” in Range of Our Missiles, Only Solution is A Ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

Sheikh Qassem: All ‘Israel” in Range of Our Missiles, Only Solution is A Ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

10 hours ago
Hezbollah: We Decided to Discipline Enemy, “Binyamina” Op Just The Beginning

Hezbollah: We Decided to Discipline Enemy, “Binyamina” Op Just The Beginning

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 15-10-2024 Hour: 08:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot