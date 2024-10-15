- Home
Hezbollah: ’Israel’ Using Banned Cluster Bombs
By Staff
Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:
The “Israeli” enemy shelled today [Tuesday, October 15, 2024] between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m.rockets loaded with internationally banned cluster bombs at the following areas:
• Wadi al-Khanazir [The Pigs Valley] in Wadi Al-Hujayr [Al-Hujayr Valley]
• Khallet Raj between Alman and Deir Siryan
• East of Alman towards the forests
This barbaric crime, which is added to the series of “Israeli” crimes against the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples, confirms its blatant inability to confront the fighters of the Islamic Resistance. It further shows its blatant disregard for all international covenants, norms and laws, especially in times of war.
We urge all the relevant parties in Lebanon and international human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn this heinous crime by all standards, particularly due to its long and negative repercussions on civilians.
