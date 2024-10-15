Sheikh Qassem: All ‘Israel” in Range of Our Missiles, Only Solution is A Ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah’s deputy secretary general His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that the “Israeli” occupation of the Palestinian land poses a threat not only to Palestine but to the entire region and beyond.

“‘Israel’ is a usurper and an occupying entity, and a real danger to the entire region and the world,” Sheikh Qassem said on Tuesday in his third televised address since the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He further added: “This entity does not limit its occupation to Palestine; it seeks to expand its control, as Palestine alone is insufficient for its ambitions. Israel also aims to dominate the territories of Arab and Muslim states.”

The Hezbollah official emphasized the importance of resistance in the face of the massacres “Israel” and its backers perpetrate.

“‘Israel’ and those behind it wage war and commit massacres, leaving us no choice but to take a stand,” Sheikh Qassem stated.

The Hezbollah official also exposed the joint US-“Israeli” scheme in West Asia. “America, the biggest devil, wants a new Middle East. Netanyahu shares the same vision. This means the US and Israel are deliberately carrying out this genocide.”

Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah would not be defeated in its longstanding conflict with “Israel”.

“The Resistance will not be defeated because it owns the land and because its fighters are martyrs who accept nothing but a life of honor. Your army is now defeated and will be defeated more.”

The Hezbollah official said if Tel Aviv wants the Zionist settlers to return to their units in northern occupied territories, it must halt its assaults on Gaza and Lebanon.

“I tell the home front that the solution is to cease fire and after the ceasefire, according to the indirect agreement, the settlers will return to the north.”

The Hezbollah leader warned that if the aggression persists, the number of abandoned settlements will grow, placing hundreds of thousands—potentially over two million—settlers at risk.

In his address, Sheikh Qassem referred to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood of October 7, 2023 on the Zionist entity, saying the Palestinians, led by Hamas, “attempted to get rid of the occupier.”

He said the Palestinian Resistance sent a message to the world. “75 years have passed, and the occupation is still there on our land, killing us.”

The Hezbollah official said the Palestinians have the right to take action that will “shake the occupation and stop it from expanding.”

Instead of questioning why Al-Aqsa Flood occurred, the Hezbollah official urged the international community to ask, “Why is the occupation still there?”

Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah’s conflict with the “Israeli” entity cannot be separated from the fight for the liberation of Palestine.

Hezbollah moved from a supporting role to directly “confronting” “Israel” after the September 17 pager attacks and September 27 assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah.

“Our war with ‘Israel’ began with the pager explosions.”

Referring to the “Israeli” expansionist ideology of "Greater ‘Israel’," Sheikh Qassem stated, “Lebanon is included in ‘Israel's’ expansionist project.”

“We support the Palestinians to protect them from danger and prevent ‘Israeli’ expansion.”

The Hezbollah official highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s backing of Palestine, calling it “a source of honor.”

“Supporting Palestine is a source of honor for Iran, which spares no effort to promote and strengthen the Palestinians.”

Touching on recent “Israeli” adventurism near the Lebanese border, Sheikh Qassem said, “We have been in direct conflict with the Zionist entity for the past two weeks. Our fighters are engaging Zionist soldiers in various locations.”

Sheikh Qassem praised the achievements of Hezbollah fighters during this period, calling the achievements “beyond expectations.”

“Our youth are ready to teach a great lesson to the Zionist army.”

Sheikh Qassem referred to Hezbollah’s unprecedented drone strike on an “Israeli” training camp for the “Golani” Brigade in “Binyamina”, south of occupied Haifa.

“On Sunday, ‘Israel’ admitted to hundreds of injuries, but the actual numbers were even higher.”

Concluding his remarks, the Hezbollah official issued a stern warning regarding the continuation of Israel’s campaign of death and destruction. “If the war persists, more settlements will become uninhabitable. If the Zionist entity chooses to continue, we will continue.”