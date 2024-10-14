Hezbollah: We Decided to Discipline Enemy, “Binyamina” Op Just The Beginning

By Staff

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room released the following statement:

- We had previously warned that the persistence of the “Israeli” enemy in attacking our honorable people in all parts of steadfast Lebanon will make Haifa and other cities targets of the resistance missiles just like Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and other border settlements. We attached to this warning some of the information that our Hudhud drones returned with, including "sensitive" “Israeli” military targets and "vital" “Israeli” facilities in occupied Palestine, especially in the occupied city of Haifa. We also confirmed to the enemy that the Islamic Resistance will deliver surprises where they least expect it.

- The “Israeli” enemy hedged its bets on the Islamic Resistance not being able to carry out its threat following vile [“Israeli”] operations and assassinations of righteous leaders, most notably our supreme and most holy martyr, His Eminence the Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may his holy secret be sanctified]. It did not pay attention to its warnings and continued to persist in its attacks on our honorable people and commit the most heinous massacres against women and children, especially in the city of Beirut and its southern suburbs.

- After all the above, the leadership of theIslamic Resistance decided to discipline the enemy and show some of the many things it is capable of at a time and place of its choosing, whether secret or public. The target was one of the camps of the elite Golani Brigade in “Binyamina”, south of the occupied city of Haifa, which is unknown to many settlers.

- In a qualitative and complex operation, the missile force of the Islamic Resistance launched dozens of missiles toward various targets in the areas of Nahariya and Akka [Acre] with the aim of distracting the “Israeli” air defense systems. At the same time, the air force of the Islamic Resistance launched squadrons of various drones, some of which were being used for the first time, towards various areas in Akka [Acre] and Haifa. The qualitative drones were able to penetrate the “Israeli” air defense radars without being detected and reached their target at a training camp for the elite Golani Brigade in “Binyamina”, south of the occupied city of Haifa. They struck rooms where dozens of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, including senior officers, were preparing to participate in the attack on Lebanon. This resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens.

- The Islamic Resistance pledges to the most honorable and purest of people that it will remain their protective shield and will not allow this cowardly enemy to single them out. It renews its promise to its most sacred and supreme martyr that it will continue to defend the land of dear Lebanon according to the field plans that he personally supervised the preparation of with the martyred leaders. It promises the enemy that what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is but a small fraction of what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and dear people.

*Note: A detailed statement will be issued later by the Islamic Resistance Operations Room regarding the course of the heroic epic that the Islamic Resistance fighters are waging against the “Israeli” enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.