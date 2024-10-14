“Israel’s” Genocide Continues in Gaza: Palestinians Burned Alive in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital!

By Staff, Agencies

Three Palestinians were martyred and over 40 others were injured in the “Israeli” bombardment of makeshift tents set up by displaced Palestinians on the grounds of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

The Gaza Civil Defense reiterated that not a single safe place in the Strip exists, with the most recent attack against civilians and patients at the hospital serving as additional proof.

As a result of the violent bombings, fires broke out, burning at least 30 tents and civilians sheltering inside. The raging flames had been spreading to the hospital itself as civil defense crews tried to contain them.

This follows another horrific massacre carried out by the occupation in al-Mufti School in the Nuseirat refugee camp, also in central Gaza.

22 Palestinians were martyred, including 15 children and one woman, and around 80 others were injured. Gaza's Media Office stressed that the occupation deliberately bombed the school, knowing that it sheltered thousands of displaced civilians.

Additionally, the school was not labelled as a combat zone, essentially meaning it was a safe place for refugees.

Adding to their list of massacres committed on the 373rd day of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, “Israeli” occupation forces directly attacked a group of children in the al-Shati refugee camp, near the coast of Gaza City.