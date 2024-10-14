From Evacuation Failures to Civilian Tragedies: “Israel’s” Disregard for International Law with US Backing

By Mohammad Hammoud

For decades, “Israel” has operated with a level of impunity in its military operations, particularly in Lebanon and Palestine, thanks to the steadfast backing of the United States. This impunity has allowed “Israel” to conduct military operations that have raised serious concerns about violations of international humanitarian law. Despite various international laws and conventions aimed at protecting civilians during armed conflict, “Israel’s” actions continue to undermine these laws without facing consequences.

One of the most recent examples of this is “Israel’s” ongoing military operation, Northern Arrows, launched in September 2024. With US military and political support, “Israel” initiated a series of aggressive airstrikes across southern Lebanon and the densely populated suburbs of Beirut. Amnesty International has condemned these actions for their blatant disregard for civilian safety, highlighting that the warnings issued were often inadequate and misleading.

Misleading Evacuation Warnings: A Humanitarian Crisis

Amnesty International has been vocal about “Israel’s” use of evacuation warnings during the conflict, particularly in southern Lebanon. Under international humanitarian law, warnings must be effective and timely, ensuring that civilians have sufficient time and guidance to flee from areas at risk. However, “Israel’s” warnings have often fallen short. In some cases, residents received less than 30 minutes to evacuate their homes, often in the middle of the night, with no clear guidance on safe routes or shelters.

Amnesty’s report highlights the case of residents in the southern suburbs of Beirut, who were instructed to evacuate areas within a 500-meter radius of targeted locations. However, maps accompanying these warnings often misrepresented the actual danger zones. For instance, while a 500-meter evacuation radius was advised, the maps only highlighted areas within 135 meters of the targets, leaving hundreds of families in the path of “Israeli” airstrikes. This, according to Amnesty International, not only violated “Israel’s” legal obligations to protect civilians but raised concerns about whether the intent was to displace civilians en masse, rather than protect them.

Even more concerning is the lack of specificity in “Israel’s” warnings. Entire towns and villages were ordered to evacuate, often with no clear timeline or adequate transportation available for elderly and disabled residents. As the report mentions, people with limited mobility, such as the elderly and those with disabilities, are entitled to protection under international humanitarian law. Yet, “Israel’s” broad and unspecific warnings provided no such guarantee, creating a chaotic environment where civilians were effectively trapped in harm’s way.

The US Role in Enabling “Israel’s” Violations

The US has long been “Israel’s” staunchest ally, providing billions of dollars in military aid and advanced weaponry. This support emboldens “Israel’s” military operations, allowing it to flout international laws and conventions. In many cases, US-supplied weapons have been used in operations where civilians have suffered massive casualties. Despite international outcry, Washington continues to defend “Israel’s” actions, framing them as acts of self-defense.

The indiscriminate nature of “Israel’s” military operations has been evident in its treatment of civilian infrastructure. Amnesty International’s report shows that not only were residential areas in Lebanon bombarded, but strikes often targeted neighborhoods far removed from any legitimate military objectives. As a result, thousands of Lebanese civilians have been killed or injured, while millions have been displaced, with more than 400,000 fleeing to neighboring Syria.

Attacks on US Interests: A Double Standard

Ironically, even UN bases in the south have not been spared from “Israel’s” aggressive tactics. Numerous reports have surfaced of “Israeli” airstrikes targeting areas in close proximity to UN installations. Yet, the US response has been muted, if not entirely absent. This double standard underscores the US government's complicity in “Israel’s” actions, as it continues to shield its ally from accountability in international forums such as the United Nations.

The hypocrisy is glaring. While the US has been quick to condemn similar actions by other nations, such as Russia's actions in Ukraine or Syria, it remains silent when “Israel” violates the very same principles of international law. This selective application of international norms not only undermines global governance but also erodes trust in the rules-based international order that the U.S. claims to champion.

Civilian Suffering: A Disregard for Humanitarian Law

As the conflict escalates, civilians bear the brunt of the violence. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, over 2,000 civilians have been killed, with more than 1.2 million displaced, creating a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. Despite international efforts to mitigate civilian suffering, “Israel’s” military strategy appears to prioritize maximum displacement and destruction over adherence to the laws of war.

Under the Geneva Conventions and other international treaties, civilians must be protected from indiscriminate attacks and forced displacement. Yet, “Israel’s” evacuation orders—often given without safe passage or adequate time to flee—have placed civilians in an impossible situation. As Amnesty International notes, the evacuation orders issued to the residents of southern Lebanon are not just inadequate but may constitute a deliberate attempt to force mass relocation.

Moreover, statements from “Israeli” political and military leaders have only fueled concerns that Lebanon’s civilian population is being intentionally targeted. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about missiles in "every garage" and the Defense Minister's threats to return Lebanon to the "stone age" suggest a disturbing disregard for the principles of proportionality and distinction, both of which are cornerstones of international humanitarian law.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

The current crisis is a stark reminder that international laws and conventions are only as effective as the willingness of the international community to enforce them. “Israel’s” actions, backed by unwavering U.S. support, have set a dangerous precedent. By ignoring the laws of war and civilian protections, “Israel” continues to operate with impunity, creating a humanitarian disaster in Lebanon.

The international community, led by human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, must continue to hold “Israel” accountable for its actions. More importantly, the US must reassess its blind support for “Israel’s” military strategies, which not only violate international norms but also tarnish America’s own standing in the world. Without accountability, the cycle of violence will only continue, with civilians paying the ultimate price.