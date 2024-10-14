Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Fresh Drone Attacks on “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic resistance in Iraq announced fresh retaliatory strikes on strategic “Israeli” sites in the occupied territories, utilizing drones in retaliation for the entity’s ongoing onslaught in Gaza and Lebanon.

The umbrella group of anti-terror fighters said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Monday morning, said that it had carried out an attack on a vital target in the Jordan Valley with unmanned aerial vehicles.

It said the drone strike was carried out in continuation of resistance against the occupying “Israeli” entity, in support of Palestinians in Gaza as well as Lebanese civilians, and in retaliation for the massacres that the usurping Zionist entity is perpetrating against unarmed Palestinian civilians.

The coalition noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

Earlier, the Guardians of Blood Brigades, which is part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on two key “Israeli” targets at the Port of Haifa in the northern part of the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has announced fresh retaliatory strikes on Israeli targets in the occupied Golan Heights and southern territories, utilizing drones in support of Palestinian and Lebanese civilians.

The Iraqi resistance also vowed to intensify its operations against “Israeli” targets.