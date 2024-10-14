Hezbollah Launches Complex Aerial Op against Golani: At Least 4 Soldiers Killed, Dozens Injured

By Staff, Agencies

In a heroic operation, the Lebanese resistance movement has carried out a drone strike on an “Israeli” military site, leaving at least four of the entity’s soldiers dead and dozens more injured.

Hezbollah said on Sunday it fired "a squadron of attack drones" on an “Israeli” training camp in northern occupied territories.

“Israel’s” emergency medical service said at least four “Israeli” soldiers were killed and at least 61 others were injured in the drone strike on the military base for the “Golani” Brigade in “Binyamina”, South of Haifa.

But independent media reports said more than 100 “Israelis” were injured in the attack. Seven of the injured “Israeli” soldiers are in critical condition, according to reports.

Trained for combat, the “Golani” Brigade is one of the five infantry brigades of the “Israeli” army.

Hezbollah said its operations were conducted in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.

Hezbollah said the operation was in “response to Zionist attacks” including airstrikes in the central Beirut neighborhoods of Basta and Nweiri that martyred 22 people on Thursday, and in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli media reported that two drones were launched from Lebanon, and one made it through the “Israeli” advanced air defense systems.

The drone fired a missile at the target before crashing and exploding into it, reports said.

It was the second time in two days that a drone launched by Hezbollah has struck in the occupied territories. On Saturday, a drone targeted a suburb of Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah released a statement detailing how it carried out the drone attack on the “Israeli” army base.

“In a qualitative and complex operation, the missile force…launched dozens of missiles towards various targets… with the aim of occupying the ‘Israeli’ air defense systems,” the Hezbollah statement said.

It further elaborated: “At the same time, the air force of the Islamic Resistance launched squadrons of various drones towards various areas in Akka [Acre] and Haifa. The qualitative drones were able to penetrate the ‘Israeli’ air defense radars without being detected and reached their target in a training camp for the elite ‘Golani’ Brigade in the ‘Binyamina’ area.”

“They exploded in the rooms where dozens of ‘Israeli’ enemy officers and soldiers were present who were preparing to participate in the attack on Lebanon, including senior officers, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens.”