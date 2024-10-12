Qalibaf from Beirut: We Stand with Lebanon, Its Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to supporting the Lebanese government, nation and the resistance front during its challenging times.

Qalibaf spoke at a press conference held in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Saturday following a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri.

"I am particularly carrying a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the Lebanese people with assurances that, in these difficult circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran shall stand with Lebanon's nation, government and the resistance front," he said.

He further noted that he will echo the message of the oppressed Lebanese and Palestinian people to all parliament speakers and world nations during the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union [IPU] Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, which will take place from October 13-17.

The top Iranian parliamentarian also highlighted Iran's readiness to assist those displaced and affected by the ongoing “Israeli” aggression, contingent upon coordination with the Lebanese government.

“If the Lebanese government provides an air corridor to Beirut, Iran will deliver aid to the people as soon as possible,” he emphasized.

Earlier in the day, Qalibaf visited the site of an “Israeli” airstrike in central Beirut on Thursday night, which martyred at least 22 people and wounded 117 others. He held talks with the families of those killed and injured in the terrorist attack.

The Iranian parliament speaker also met with Caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Qalibaf, at the head of a delegation, arrived at Beirut’s international airport on Saturday following an invitation by his Lebanese counterpart to express Iran’s support for the Lebanese nation and government as well as its resistance movement Hezbollah amid “Israel’s” escalated aggression on the Arab country.